Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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The Hilton Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel is set to open in May. The property is a redevelopment of a historic hotel.
DevelopmentFloridaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

Peachtree Group Originates $103M Loan for Hilton Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel

by John Nelson

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Atlanta-based Peachtree Group has originated a $103 million bridge loan for the recapitalization and completion of the 289-room Hilton Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel. The development team behind the hotel was not released. The property is a redevelopment of the historic Collins Park Hotel, which is designated by the City of Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board.

The hotel is set for completion in May and will sit steps from the Miami Beach Convention Center and two blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. According to the property website, the hotel will offer complimentary Wi-Fi, an onsite concierge, restaurant, bar, outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center.

Also adjacent to Miami Beach Convention Center is Grand Hyatt Miami Beach, a 17-story hotel by Terra and Turnberry that will span 800 rooms upon completion.

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