Peachtree Group Originates $42M Acquisition Loan for Atlanta Financial Center Office Campus in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Peachtree Group has originated a $42 million loan for the acquisition and repositioning of Atlanta Financial Center, a 914,774-square-foot office campus in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The borrower, Miami-based Banyan Street Capital, recently acquired the office campus, which comprises three interconnected towers situated on 13.1 acres atop Ga. Highway 400 with immediate access to a MARTA station.

The floating-rate loan carries a 36-month initial term with a 12-month extension option. The loan is backed by completion, interest and carry guarantees from Banyan Street Capital.

After being acquired in 2016 by a Sumitomo Corp. affiliate for $222.5 million, Atlanta Financial Center faced tenant departures, softening fundamentals and shifting capital priorities.

Banyan Street Capital plans to reposition the campus, starting with the lease-up of the North Tower, which is being supported by capital expenditure reserves and funds for tenant improvements and leasing. The sponsor will also explore larger tenant opportunities and future redevelopment options.