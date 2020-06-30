Peachtree Hotel Group Opens 165-Room Element Hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Peachtree Hotel Group has opened The Element Orlando Universal Blvd., a 165-room extended-stay Marriott branded hotel in Orlando. The property is located at 8278 Universal Blvd., five miles south of Universal Studios theme park and 10 miles southwest of downtown Orlando. The hotel features studio and one-bedroom suites, which offer microwaves, toaster ovens, mini-fridges, complimentary Wi-Fi, 55-inch TVs and pet amenities such as dog beds and treats. Other amenities offered include a pool, fitness center and a Bikes to Borrow program. Peachtree Hotel Group developed, owns and operates the property.