REBusinessOnline

Peachtree Hotel Group Opens 165-Room Element Hotel in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — Peachtree Hotel Group has opened The Element Orlando Universal Blvd., a 165-room extended-stay Marriott branded hotel in Orlando. The property is located at 8278 Universal Blvd., five miles south of Universal Studios theme park and 10 miles southwest of downtown Orlando. The hotel features studio and one-bedroom suites, which offer microwaves, toaster ovens, mini-fridges, complimentary Wi-Fi, 55-inch TVs and pet amenities such as dog beds and treats. Other amenities offered include a pool, fitness center and a Bikes to Borrow program. Peachtree Hotel Group developed, owns and operates the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
30
Webinar: Active Adult — How to Define it and Where is the Industry’s Hottest Segment Trending?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  