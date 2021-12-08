REBusinessOnline

Peak Breaks Ground on Phase II of DuPage Business Center in West Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The project consists of a 250,100-square-foot speculative warehouse.

WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — Peak Construction Corp. has broken ground on the second phase of DuPage Business Center in West Chicago. Scannell Properties is the developer for the 250,100-square-foot speculative warehouse, which will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 30 dock positions, four drive-in doors and parking for 208 cars and 95 trailers. The facility is designed to accommodate up to four tenants. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2022. The project team includes SpaceCo, Ware Malcomb and IMEG. Cory Ramey and Shamus Conneely of John Greene Industrial will market the project for lease.

