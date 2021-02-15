Peak Campus, Blue Vista Break Ground on 441-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of Washington

Theory U District will offer fully furnished units in Seattle’s University District.

SEATTLE — A joint venture between Peak Campus and Blue Vista Capital Management has broken ground on Theory U District, a 441-bed student housing community located near the University of Washington campus in Seattle’s University District.

The seven-story development will offer fully furnished units alongside communal amenities including a fitness center, business center, courtyard, rooftop amenity deck, gathering areas, grilling areas and an outdoor kitchen.

The Bank of Oklahoma is providing construction financing for the project, set to open in fall 2022.