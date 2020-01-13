REBusinessOnline

Peak Campus, Blue Vista Buy Student Housing Development Site Near the University of Washington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Washington, Western

Theory-U-District-Seattle-WA

Theory U District is set to offer 500 beds near the University of Washington in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Peak Campus Development and investment partner Blue Vista Capital Management have acquired a development site located near the University of Washington in Seattle, with plans to construct a student housing community.

The new project — titled Theory U District — is set to offer 500 beds in studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities will include a rooftop deck, multiple study rooms, a landscaped courtyard for outdoor activities, a fitness room, package lockers and parking.

University Christian Church (UCC), which previously owned the property, moved out last summer. According to a press release issued by UCC last year, proceeds from the sale will go into a foundation established by remaining UCC members.

UCC already demolished the existing buildings, and vertical construction for Theory U District will commence later this year with a projected opening in fall 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020