Peak Capital Partners Acquires 231-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Eagan, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Royal Oaks was built in 1987 but has undergone substantial upgrades.

EAGAN, MINN. — Peak Capital Partners has acquired Royal Oaks Apartments in Eagan for an undisclosed price. The 231-unit luxury apartment complex is located at 3515 Federal Drive. Royal Oaks is less than one mile from Eagan’s retail hub and also features convenient access to I-494 and the Metro Orange line. Built in 1987, the property underwent substantial unit renovations and amenity upgrades during the time the previous owner, Timberland Partners, held the asset. Ted Ambramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented Timberland in the sale.

