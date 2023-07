MIDVALE, UTAH — Peak Capital Partners has purchased Park Station from Benedict Canyon Equities for an undisclosed price.

Park Station is a 96-unit apartment community in Midvale, 12 miles south of downtown Salt Lake City. The property was constructed in 1974 and offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a children’s playground, laundry facilities and covered parking.

Brock Zylstra and Danny Shin of Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller and procured the buyer.