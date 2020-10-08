REBusinessOnline

Peak Capital Partners Purchases 12-Property Apartment Portfolio in North Carolina for $181.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

PROVO, UTAH — Provo-based Peak Capital Partners has purchased a 12-property apartment portfolio in North Carolina for $181.5 million. The portfolio comprises 1,859 units, though a list of the properties was not disclosed. The seller, a partnership between Threshold Capital and BMA Capital LLC, also sold 18 communities to Morgan Properties for $323 million. Marc Robinson, Brooks Colquitt and Jacquelyn Aaron of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in both transactions.

