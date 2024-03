MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based firm Peak Development Partners has sold a 14-acre industrial development site located at the corner of El Dorado Parkway and Stonebridge Drive in the northeastern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Peak originally acquired 18 acres at the site last year and will break ground on four retail pads on the other four acres later this year. Evan English and Tim McNutt of DBA Real Estate represented the buyer, SLX Development, in the transaction. Peak was self-represented.