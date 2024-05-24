Friday, May 24, 2024
Peak Construction Breaks Ground on 203,257 SF Industrial Expansion for OCM in Grayslake, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

GRAYSLAKE, ILL. — Peak Construction Corp. has broken ground on a 203,257-square-foot industrial expansion for OCM Inc. in Grayslake, about 40 miles north of downtown Chicago. Upon completion, OCM will occupy 337,208 square feet. The addition features a clear height of 30 feet, 10 dock doors, three drive-in doors and 115 car parking spaces. Completion is slated by the end of the year. Cornerstone Architects and Manhard Consulting make up the project team. OCM is a subsidiary of OKABE Co. Ltd., which was founded in 1917 in Japan as a full-service manufacturer and distributor of concrete construction supplies.

