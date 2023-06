JOLIET, ILL. — Peak Construction Corp. has broken ground on a 677,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit project within the Rock Run Crossings Business Park in Joliet. IDI Logistics is the developer and Ecolab is the tenant. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024. Ecolab is a sustainability company that offers water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The project team also includes architect Ware Malcomb and civil engineer Jacob & Hefner Associates Inc.