STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — Peak Construction Corp. has completed a 56,000-square-foot tenant improvement project for Blackhawk Industrial Distribution in Strongsville, a southern suburb of Cleveland. Peak previously constructed the 310,000-square-foot building on behalf of developer Scannell Properties. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, nine docks and 3,500 square feet of office space. HSB Architects & Engineers was the project architect.