Peak Construction to Build 237,788 SF Spec Industrial Building in Bristol, Wisconsin

BRISTOL, WIS. — Peak Construction Corp. will construct Building 5A within Bristol Business Park in the Milwaukee suburb of Bristol. Janko Group is the developer. The 237,788-square-foot speculative industrial facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 20 docks, two drive-in doors and 303 parking spaces. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2026. The project team includes Harris Architects Inc. and Manhard Engineering as civil engineer. Peak has served as general contractor for the 225-acre industrial business park’s infrastructure and multiple tenant improvements as well as Building 1 (1 million square feet), Building 2 (314,505 square feet), Building 3 (396,508 square feet), Building 4 (157,043 square feet) and Building 8 (323,970 square feet).