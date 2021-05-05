Peak Construction to Build 351,870 SF Spec Industrial Building in Romeoville, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Gateway Romeoville Building A will be situated on 19 acres near Joliet Road.

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — IDI Logistics has selected Peak Construction Corp. to build Gateway Romeoville Building A, a 351,870-square-foot speculative industrial building in Romeoville. The project will be situated on 19 acres between Route 53 and Joliet Road. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 41 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 96 trailer stalls and 285 car stalls. Completion is slated for January 2022. The project team includes Macgregor Associates Architects and civil engineer Jacob & Hefner Associates.