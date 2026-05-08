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Building 4 at 90 & Randall Logistics Park is slated for completion in the fourth quarter.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Peak Construction to Build 428,900 SF Spec Warehouse in Algonquin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Peak Construction Corp. will serve as the general contractor for Building 4 at 90 & Randall Logistics Park in Algonquin. NorthPoint Development is the developer. The 428,900-square-foot speculative warehouse will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 44 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 104 trailer stalls and 277 car spaces. The project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter. The project team includes architect studioNorth and civil engineer Atwell. The industrial park is located at the intersection of I-90 and Randall Road.

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