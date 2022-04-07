Peak Construction to Build 477,115 SF Spec Warehouse in Elgin, Illinois

The project will be located at 1451 Sheldon Drive. Completion is slated for late December.

ELGIN, ILL. — Developer Scannell Properties has selected Peak Construction Corp. to build a new 477,115-square-foot speculative warehouse in Elgin. Slated for completion in late December, the project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 40 dock doors, four drive-in doors, trailer storage and parking for 372 cars. Harris Architects Inc. and Haeger Engineering make up the project team.