Peak Construction to Build 477,115 SF Spec Warehouse in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The project will be located at 1451 Sheldon Drive. Completion is slated for late December.

ELGIN, ILL. — Developer Scannell Properties has selected Peak Construction Corp. to build a new 477,115-square-foot speculative warehouse in Elgin. Slated for completion in late December, the project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 40 dock doors, four drive-in doors, trailer storage and parking for 372 cars. Harris Architects Inc. and Haeger Engineering make up the project team.

