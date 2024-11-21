Thursday, November 21, 2024
Scannell Properties is developing the warehouse and distribution facility in suburban Cleveland.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Peak Construction to Build 747,000 SF Warehouse for HC Cos. in Middlefield, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO — Peak Construction Corp. will serve as the design-build contractor for a new 747,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for The HC Companies in Middlefield, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. Scannell Properties is the developer. The project is being constructed adjacent to HC’s existing Ohio manufacturing facility. Site preparation is underway, with completion of the development slated for the third quarter of 2025. The project team includes Harris Architects, Weber Engineer Services and SMBH Structural Engineering. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, HC works in the horticultural industry and manufactures products for greenhouse, nursery, retail and commercial markets.

