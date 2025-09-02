Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Peak completed construction of the Third Coast Intermodal Hub Building 1 in 2024.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Peak Construction to Complete Two Tenant Improvement Projects at 1 MSF Industrial Building in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — Peak Construction Corp. will complete two tenant improvement projects at NorthPoint Development’s Third Coast Intermodal Hub Building 1 in Joliet. The first build-out totals 303,053 square feet and features a clear height of 40 feet, 25 dock doors, one drive-in door, 59 trailer stalls, 164 car spaces, 2,500 square feet of office space and two remote restrooms. The second project is an expansion for an existing tenant for whom Peak previously built out its space. The expansion adds 431,627 square feet with a clear height of 40 feet, 49 dock doors, one drive-in door, 97 trailer stalls, 204 car spaces, 5,500 square feet of office space and a remote restroom. Both projects are slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2025. The architect is studioNorth. Peak completed construction of the 1 million-square-foot building in 2024.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Opens 332-Unit Broadstone West End Apartments...

Newmark Brokers $40.2M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

EAH Housing, County of Santa Clara Break Ground...

Unique Properties Brokers $2.2M Sale of Industrial Property...

Interra Realty Brokers Two Sales of Chicago Multifamily...

Darland Delivers 60,000 SF Industrial Facility for Mid-States...

Fortec to Redevelop Former Ambulance Warehouse in Metro...

Bargain House Outlet Signs 8,160 SF Retail Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 25,868 SF Industrial Lease...