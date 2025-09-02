Peak Construction to Complete Two Tenant Improvement Projects at 1 MSF Industrial Building in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Peak Construction Corp. will complete two tenant improvement projects at NorthPoint Development’s Third Coast Intermodal Hub Building 1 in Joliet. The first build-out totals 303,053 square feet and features a clear height of 40 feet, 25 dock doors, one drive-in door, 59 trailer stalls, 164 car spaces, 2,500 square feet of office space and two remote restrooms. The second project is an expansion for an existing tenant for whom Peak previously built out its space. The expansion adds 431,627 square feet with a clear height of 40 feet, 49 dock doors, one drive-in door, 97 trailer stalls, 204 car spaces, 5,500 square feet of office space and a remote restroom. Both projects are slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2025. The architect is studioNorth. Peak completed construction of the 1 million-square-foot building in 2024.