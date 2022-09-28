Peak Construction Underway on 155,010 SF Spec Industrial Project in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Fair Lawn Logistics Center in Northern New Jersey is slated for a May 2023 completion.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — General contractor Peak Construction Corp. is underway on construction of Fair Lawn Logistics Center, a 155,010-square-foot speculative industrial project in Northern New Jersey. The facility will be situated on a 9.2-acre site and will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 16 dock doors and 5,000 square feet of office space. M+H Architects is designing the project, and Dynamic Engineering is serving as the civil engineer. Completion is slated for May 2023. The developer was not disclosed.