Peak Construction Underway on 155,010 SF Spec Industrial Project in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Fair Lawn Logistics Center in Northern New Jersey is slated for a May 2023 completion.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — General contractor Peak Construction Corp. is underway on construction of Fair Lawn Logistics Center, a 155,010-square-foot speculative industrial project in Northern New Jersey. The facility will be situated on a 9.2-acre site and will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 16 dock doors and 5,000 square feet of office space. M+H Architects is designing the project, and Dynamic Engineering is serving as the civil engineer. Completion is slated for May 2023. The developer was not disclosed.

