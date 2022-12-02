Peak Construction Underway on 191,481 SF Industrial Project in North Brunswick, New Jersey

Crossroads Commerce Center in North Brunswick, New Jersey, is expected to be complete in May 2023.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — General contractor Peak Construction is underway on Crossroads Commerce Center, a 191,481-square-foot industrial project located in North Brunswick, about 40 miles south of New York City. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 130-foot truck court depths, 29 dock positions, two drive-in doors, 161 car parking spaces and 31 trailer parking spaces. Principal Asset Management is the developer of the project. Other project partners include construction manager D. Loeffler Consulting, Environetics Group Architects and Bohler Engineering. Completion is slated for May 2023.