Peak Construction Underway on 25,170 SF Entertainment Development in Rosemont, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Peak Construction Corp. is underway on EXP, a 25,170-square-foot entertainment development in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. The venue will feature a rotating program of virtual, augmented and mixed reality immersive entertainment experiences with producer partner PHI Studio. Located in the city’s Pearl District, the project is slated for completion in the third quarter. The project team includes Gravity Architecture & Design LLC, Christopher B. Burke Engineering and Mackie Consultants.

