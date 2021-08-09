REBusinessOnline

Peak Construction Underway on 41,375 SF Office Remodel in Aurora, Illinois

The property is located at 975 Meridian Lakes Drive.

AURORA, ILL. — Peak Construction Corp. is underway on a build-to-suit office remodel for Phoenix in Aurora, about 40 miles west of Chicago. Phoenix is a packaging company dating back to 1890. Peak demolished approximately 65 percent of the office building at 975 Meridian Lakes Drive. The 41,375-square-foot project will incorporate modern and high-end finishes. Completion is slated for the third quarter. Jeff Blake of Paine/Wetzel represented Phoenix in the acquisition of the property. Indianapolis-based CSO Architects is the project architect.

