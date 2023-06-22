Peak Construction Underway on Building 8 at Bristol Business Park in Wisconsin

BRISTOL, WIS. — Peak Construction Corp. is underway on Building 8 at Bristol Business Park in Bristol, a city in Southeast Wisconsin. Janko Group is the developer. Peak previously completed Buildings 2 and 3 in 2022 and is continuing with site work and construction for Building 4. The 225-acre business park is fully entitled for up to 3 million square feet of industrial space, of which 2.4 million square feet has already been completed or is under construction. Of the 2.4 million square feet, 1.7 million square feet is currently leased.

Building 8 is a 323,970-square-foot speculative facility featuring a clear height of 36 feet, 38 docks, four drive-in doors, 242 car spaces, 55 trailer spaces and build-to-suit office space. Kelly P. Harris is the architect, Manhard Consulting is the civil engineer and Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent. Completion of Building 8 is slated for the fourth quarter.