Peak Development, Hungry Investments Acquire 5.5-Acre Retail Development Site in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Peak Development Partners, along with Kristian Cotta of Hungry Investments, has purchased a 5.5-acre land parcel at the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road in Chandler. NGAI Family Trust sold the property for an undisclosed price.

The buyers plan to break ground on multiple retail pads on the site in fourth-quarter 2024. The pads are slated to open by first-quarter 2025. Brian Gast of Velocity Retail Group is handling leasing of the pads.

Phil Bramsen of SanTan Commercial Advisors represented the buyers, while Mike Sutton of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the deal.

