Peak Paper Plastics Subleases 22,560 SF of Industrial Space in North Houston

HOUSTON — Peak Paper Plastics, a Chicago-based wholesaler, has subleased 22,560 square feet of industrial space in North Houston. The space is located at 3717 Yale St., a building that according to LoopNet Inc. is part of a larger complex that totals 137,647 square feet and was built in 1975. Austen Buckalew of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the subtenant in the negotiations. Dustin Cruz and Kayla Kigh of Cresa represented the sublandlord, an entity doing business as Crazy Boss LLC.