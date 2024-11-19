Tuesday, November 19, 2024
The former Graeme Stewart Elementary School has been transformed into Stewart School Lofts.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Peak Properties Completes 64-Unit Residential Conversion of Historic School in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Peak Properties has completed the residential conversion of a historic elementary school in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Named Stewart School Lofts, the property now features 64 luxury apartment units ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts. The units incorporate historic details such as wood trim, hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, chalkboards, original basketball court striping and original doors. Originally constructed in 1907, the Graeme Stewart Elementary School was home to students for more than 100 years before its closing in 2013. Peak Properties is the property manager, and Cross Street is handling leasing.

