Friday, August 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Ludlow was formerly a typograph factory in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. (Image courtesy of Cross Street)
IllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Peak Properties to Manage 121-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Development in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Peak Properties has been awarded management of The Ludlow, a historic typograph factory that has been converted into 121 apartment units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Located at 2032 N. Clybourn, the loft apartments consist of studios to three-bedroom layouts split between five buildings. Amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center, demonstration kitchen, media room, coworking lounge and electric vehicle charging stations. Cross Street is handling marketing and leasing for The Ludlow.

You may also like

Colliers Mortgage Provides $8.1M Agency Acquisition Loan for...

Palladium USA to Develop 243-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project...

PACE Equity Provides $5.1M in C-PACE Financing for...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 159-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 101,577 SF...

Interra Realty Negotiates Sales of Three Multifamily Properties...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail...

Midas Construction Rebrands to Midas Building Group, Relocates...

Hampshire, Pinnacle Open 40-Unit Apartment Complex in Montclair,...