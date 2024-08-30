Peak Properties to Manage 121-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Development in Chicago

CHICAGO — Peak Properties has been awarded management of The Ludlow, a historic typograph factory that has been converted into 121 apartment units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Located at 2032 N. Clybourn, the loft apartments consist of studios to three-bedroom layouts split between five buildings. Amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center, demonstration kitchen, media room, coworking lounge and electric vehicle charging stations. Cross Street is handling marketing and leasing for The Ludlow.