Peak Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 62,000 SF Office, Lab Building in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, MASS. — Boutique brokerage firm Peak Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of a 62,000-square-foot office and lab building located at 75 Technology Drive in the northern Boston suburb of Lowell. Jumbo Capital sold the property to Boston-based Rhino Capital Advisors for an undisclosed price. Anthony Biette of Peak Real Estate brokered the deal on behalf of both parties. Northmarq arranged acquisition financing through Cambridge Savings Bank. The building was fully leased at the time of sale.

