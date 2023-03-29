Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Named Portrait, the property is slated for completion in June. (Rendering courtesy of Mavrek Development)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Peak Realty Begins Pre-Leasing for Mavrek Development’s New Luxury Apartment Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Peak Realty has begun pre-leasing efforts for Portrait, a new luxury apartment building from Mavrek Development in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Located at 948 W. Sunnyside Ave., the property includes 59 units and 6,500 square feet of first-floor retail space. The pet-friendly development features amenities such as a coworking space, fitness center and covered parking. Peak Realty’s sister company, Peak Properties LLC, will manage the building. Completion is slated for June. Monthly rents start at $1,792, according to the property’s website.

You may also like

HALL Group Underway on 224-Room Marriott Hotel at...

JMF Properties Opens 125-Unit Apartment Complex in Morris...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6M Sale of Manhattan...

Venture One Teams Up With DRA Advisors to...

PCCP, Stotan Industrial to Develop 100,400 SF Spec...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $9.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.5M Sale of Medical...

Ascent Companies, Vanderbuild Receive $44.9M in Construction Financing...

Stevens-Leinweber Construction Completes 160,000 SF Phoenix Logistics Center...