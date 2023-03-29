Peak Realty Begins Pre-Leasing for Mavrek Development’s New Luxury Apartment Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Peak Realty has begun pre-leasing efforts for Portrait, a new luxury apartment building from Mavrek Development in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Located at 948 W. Sunnyside Ave., the property includes 59 units and 6,500 square feet of first-floor retail space. The pet-friendly development features amenities such as a coworking space, fitness center and covered parking. Peak Realty’s sister company, Peak Properties LLC, will manage the building. Completion is slated for June. Monthly rents start at $1,792, according to the property’s website.