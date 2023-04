CHICAGO — Peak Realty has begun pre-leasing efforts for Sage West Loop, a 196-unit luxury apartment building in Chicago’s West Loop. Tandem Development is the developer for the project, which is located at 1044 W. Van Buren St. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, party room, dog run, coworking suites and onsite garage parking. The building is slated for occupancy this summer. Monthly rents start at $1,893, according to the property’s website.