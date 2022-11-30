REBusinessOnline

Peak Realty Chicago Brokers $2.7M Sale of Apartment Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The six-unit property is located at 2852-54 W. Shakespeare Ave. (Image courtesy of Peak Realty Chicago)

CHICAGO — Peak Realty Chicago (PRC) has brokered the sale of a six-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood for $2.7 million. The sales price marks the highest price per unit in the submarket, according to CoStar. A private investor purchased the property, which is located at 2852-54 W. Shakespeare Ave. and has been renovated within the last five years. Oren Pollack of PRC brokered the transaction. At the time of sale, the building was managed by PRC’s affiliate, Peak Properties LLC.

