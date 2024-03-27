Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Peak Southern Acquires 5.8-Acre Retail Development Site in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Peak Southern LLC has purchased a 5.8-acre land site, located at 10834 E. Southern Ave. in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Signal Butte & Southern LLC sold the property for $3 million. John Jackson and Kristina Remon of Colliers in Arizona negotiated the transaction.

The buyer plans to develop a retail center on the site. According to Colliers, the property will be divided into three pad sites that are available for purchase, build-to-suit or ground lease, and construction of the retail buildings will be based on purchase or lease timing.

