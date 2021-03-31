REBusinessOnline

Peak to Construct 757,281 SF Industrial Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — Peak Construction Corp. has been selected by NorthPoint Development to construct Heartland 94 Logistics Center Building 1 in Kenosha. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring with completion slated for January 2022. The 757,281-square-foot industrial building, located at 8311 38th St., will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 76 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 234 trailer parking spaces and 414 car parking spaces. The project team includes studioNorth Architecture and Pinnacle Engineering Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  