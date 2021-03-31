Peak to Construct 757,281 SF Industrial Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — Peak Construction Corp. has been selected by NorthPoint Development to construct Heartland 94 Logistics Center Building 1 in Kenosha. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring with completion slated for January 2022. The 757,281-square-foot industrial building, located at 8311 38th St., will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 76 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 234 trailer parking spaces and 414 car parking spaces. The project team includes studioNorth Architecture and Pinnacle Engineering Group.