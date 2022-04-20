Peak Underway on Construction of 1 MSF Spec Industrial Building in Bristol, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The building is situated within Bristol Business Park.

BRISTOL, WIS. — Peak Construction Corp. is underway on a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial building at Bristol Business Park in Bristol, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. NorthPoint Development is the developer. Completion is slated for this November. The building will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 105 dock doors and four drive-in doors. The project team includes studioNorth Architecture and Manhard Consulting Ltd.