Peak Underway on Construction of Bristol Business Park’s Building 4 in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

Building 4 will total 157,043 square feet and is slated for completion in the third quarter.

BRISTOL, WIS. — Peak Construction Corp. is underway on Building 4 within Bristol Business Park in Bristol, a city in Southeast Wisconsin. Janko Group is the developer. Peak completed construction of Buildings 2 and 3 in 2022. The industrial business park totals 225 acres and is fully entitled for up to 3 million square feet of development. So far, 2.4 million square feet is completed or under construction, of which 1.7 million square feet is leased.

Constructed on a speculative basis, Building 4 will total 157,043 square feet and feature a clear height of 32 feet, 24 docks, two drive-in doors, 212 car parking spaces and a build-to-suit office space. Kelly P. Harris is the architect, Manhard Consulting is the civil engineer and Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the third quarter of this year.





