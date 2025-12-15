Peakline, Lincoln Break Ground on 90-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Chicago

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Peakline Real Estate Funds (PREF) and Lincoln Property Co. have broken ground on The Claire, a 90-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in the western Chicago suburb of Naperville. The project marks Naperville’s first BTR development, according to the developers. The Claire will offer 34 two-story townhomes and 56 three-story rowhomes with attached two-car garages, private outdoor space and resident amenities. The first residential deliveries are targeted for the second quarter of 2026. FNBO provided construction financing. The project team includes Kinzie Builders as general contractor, BSB as design architect and landscape architect, V3 Cos. as civil engineer and Eleni Designers as interior designer. RPM Living will oversee leasing and property management. The project is the second investment within PREF’s Build To Rent Fund I.