Olathe Commons will feature 60 single-family cottages and 154 townhome units.
PeakMade, Blue Vista Break Ground on 214-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Olathe, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OLATHE, KAN. — PeakMade Real Estate and Blue Vista Capital Management have broken ground on Olathe Commons, a 214-unit build-to-rent community in Olathe. Leasing is anticipated to begin in August 2026 prior to the first unit deliveries, with final completion slated for September 2027. Old National Bank provided construction financing, and Open House Group is the joint venture limited partner for the project. Olathe Commons will feature 60 single-family cottages and 154 townhome units. Floor plans will range from two to four bedrooms, and most units will have attached garages. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, dog park and green space.

