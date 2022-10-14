REBusinessOnline

PeakMade, Blue Vista Complete Theory U District Student Housing Property Near University of Washington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Washington, Western

Theory-U-District-Seattle-WA

Theory U District is located near the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

SEATTLE — PeakMade Real Estate and Blue Vista Capital Management have completed construction of Theory U District, a 441-bed student housing development located near the University of Washington in Seattle.

The seven-story community offers fully furnished studio to five-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a fitness center, study spaces, ground-level courtyard and rooftop amenity deck with views of the Seattle skyline. The community opened in September prior to the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.

“We are very excited to be a part of the U District community and to serve the growing housing needs of University of Washington students with a well-conceived project,” says Jeff Githens, president of development at PeakMade Real Estate.

