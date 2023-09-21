Thursday, September 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Theory Interlock is a 674-bed student housing community located near the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood.
DevelopmentGeorgiaSoutheastStudent Housing

PeakMade Real Estate, Blue Vista Open Theory Interlock Student Housing Property in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — A partnership between PeakMade Real Estate and Blue Vista Capital Management has opened Theory Interlock, a 674-bed student housing community located near the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. The property offers fully furnished apartments and townhomes in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and fitness center with an outdoor jumbotron theater; an academic lounge with group and individual study spaces; podcast rooms; a large club room; two outdoor courtyards; and structured parking.

Theory Interlock is part of the second phase of development at Interlock Tower, a larger mixed-use project. The development is also home to 200,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 349 traditional multifamily units, 70 townhomes and a 161-room hotel. Atlanta-based SJC Ventures is the master developer of The Interlock.

You may also like

KDC, Pacific Elm to Develop 500,000 SF Office...

Empire Group of Cos. Breaks Ground on 276-Unit...

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial...

First Round of Retail Tenants Sign Leases at...

Kaplan Residential to Develop 306-Unit Apartment Community in...

SRS Brokers $8M Sale of Hiram Walk Retail...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $29.5M Sale of Multifamily...

KeyBank Provides $71.8M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

Dermody Properties to Redevelop Former Power Plant in...