PeakMade Real Estate, Blue Vista Open Theory Interlock Student Housing Property in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A partnership between PeakMade Real Estate and Blue Vista Capital Management has opened Theory Interlock, a 674-bed student housing community located near the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. The property offers fully furnished apartments and townhomes in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and fitness center with an outdoor jumbotron theater; an academic lounge with group and individual study spaces; podcast rooms; a large club room; two outdoor courtyards; and structured parking.

Theory Interlock is part of the second phase of development at Interlock Tower, a larger mixed-use project. The development is also home to 200,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 349 traditional multifamily units, 70 townhomes and a 161-room hotel. Atlanta-based SJC Ventures is the master developer of The Interlock.