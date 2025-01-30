Thursday, January 30, 2025
The 19-story Theory Tucson community will be located near the University of Arizona campus. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

PeakMade Real Estate to Break Ground on 1,064-Bed Community Near University of Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — PeakMade Real Estate is set to break ground on Theory Tucson, a 1,064-bed development located near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. The market-rate/traditional multifamily project is designed to appeal to students as well as the local population.

The 19-story community will span 686,000 square feet, offering 395 units in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include a lounge, fitness area, coworking space and a rooftop swimming pool. The transit-oriented development will also feature access to a local rail line alongside 18,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The development team for the project includes M.A. Mortenson Co., Gensler, Power Design, Suntec Engineering and Rick Engineering. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2027. 

