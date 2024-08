GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Malman Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant retail building in Greenwood Village, a suburb south of Denver. Peakview Center Inc. sold the asset to 215-291 Larchmont Boulevard for $5.5 million.

Located at 9251 E. Peakview Ave., the 14,760-square-foot property is fully leased.

Jake Malman and Dan Prevedel of Malman Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.