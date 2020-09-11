Pearce Commercial Arranges Sale of 26,000 SF Industrial Facility in Branford, Connecticut
BRANFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Pearce Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 26,000-square-foot industrial facility in Branford for $1.4 million. Carl Russell of Pearce Commercial represented the seller, IBE LLC, in the transaction. Michael Richetelli of Colonial Properties represented the buyer, MAMSCO Construction Supply LLC.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.