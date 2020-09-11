REBusinessOnline

Pearce Commercial Arranges Sale of 26,000 SF Industrial Facility in Branford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

BRANFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Pearce Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 26,000-square-foot industrial facility in Branford for $1.4 million. Carl Russell of Pearce Commercial represented the seller, IBE LLC, in the transaction. Michael Richetelli of Colonial Properties represented the buyer, MAMSCO Construction Supply LLC.

