Pearce Commercial Arranges Sale of 3,398 SF Medical Office Building in West Haven, Connecticut

WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Pearce Commercial has arranged the sale of a 3,398-square-foot medical office building in West Haven for an undisclosed price. Carl Russell of Pearce Commercial represented the buyer and future occupant, Internal Medicine of Greater New Haven, in the transaction. Jed Backus of Backus Real Estate LLC represented the seller.