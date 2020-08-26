REBusinessOnline

Pearce Commercial Arranges Sale of 3,398 SF Medical Office Building in West Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Healthcare, Northeast

WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Pearce Commercial has arranged the sale of a 3,398-square-foot medical office building in West Haven for an undisclosed price. Carl Russell of Pearce Commercial represented the buyer and future occupant, Internal Medicine of Greater New Haven, in the transaction. Jed Backus of Backus Real Estate LLC represented the seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  