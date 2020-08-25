REBusinessOnline

Pearce Commercial Negotiates 4,500 SF Industrial Lease in North Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Northeast

NORTH HAVEN, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Pearce Commercial has negotiated a 4,500-square-foot industrial lease at 355 Sackett Point Road in North Haven. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1988 and totals 64,000 square feet. Dave Melillo of Pearce Commercial represented the tenant, Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC, and the landlord, 355 Sackett Point Road LLC.

