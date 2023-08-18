Sunday, August 20, 2023
Pearce Commercial Negotiates Sale of 29,750 SF Retail Building in Orange, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

ORANGE, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Pearce Commercial has negotiated the sale of a 29,750-square-foot retail building in Orange, located in the southern coastal part of Connecticut. According to LoopNet Inc., the freestanding building at 401 Boston Post Road was originally constructed in 1945. Carl Russell of Pearce Commercial represented the buyer, Tessa Marie Holdings, in the deal. Tyler Lyman of True Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Through an affiliate, the buyer has committed to opening a baseball and softball training facility that will occupy half of the building under a separate lease agreement. The other half remains available for lease.

