REBusinessOnline

Pearce Negotiates Sale of 35,000 SF Medical Office Complex in Orange, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Healthcare, Northeast

ORANGE, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Pearce Real Estate has negotiated the sale of 70 percent of the medical condominium units at Springbrook Common, a 35,000-square-foot medical office complex in the New Haven suburb of Orange. The property was built in 2008 and is leased to tenants such as U.S. Renal Dialysis, Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine and the Connecticut Kidney Center. Carl Russell of Pearce Real Estate represented the seller, a partnership between Springbrook Common LLC and Lakehouse Properties LLC, in the transaction. Nick Mastrangelo and Tom Cavaliere of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, Water Street Management LLC.

Featured Properties  