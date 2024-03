NEW YORK CITY — Pearl World has signed a 12-year, 8,800-square-foot office lease at Carnegie Hall Tower in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The space of the cosmetics retailer, which is relocating from 37 West 57th Street, spans the entire 48th floor and can also support its showroom. Dennis Someck and Justin Myers of Lee & Associates represented Pearl World in the lease negotiations. Matt Leon with Newmark represented the landlord, TF Cornerstone.