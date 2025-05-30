Pearlmark, Ashcroft Capital Acquire 300-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Orlando

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — A joint venture between Pearlmark and Ashcroft Capital has acquired Birchstone Waterleigh, a 300-unit multifamily community in the Horizon West master-planned community near Winter Garden. Birchstone Residential, Ashcroft’s in-house property management and construction management company, will operate the community.

DHI Residential sold the property for an undisclosed price. Built in 2023, Birchstone Waterleigh, formerly known as Ascend Waterleigh Club, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 880 square feet to 1,563 square feet, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities at the property include a resort-style, saltwater pool with a poolside pavilion, wet bar and grills; a 24-hour gym with a Peloton room; an entertainment club room with arcade; and a cybercafé with private offices and a conference room with a coffee and beverage station. The property also features an activity lawn with table tennis, a dog park, pet spa and electric vehicle charging stations.