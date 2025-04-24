Thursday, April 24, 2025
Pearlmark, Falcon Commercial to Develop 321,193 SF Industrial Project in Saginaw, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAGINAW, TEXAS — A partnership between Chicago-based investment firm Pearlmark and Dallas-based Falcon Commercial Development will develop a 321,193-square-foot industrial project in Saginaw, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. Saginaw Distribution Center will feature 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths, speculative office space and an ESFR sprinkler system. Will Mogk of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project through First United Bank. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Chloie Mercer of Newmark structured the equity placement on behalf of the partnership, which has tapped NAI Robert Lynn to lease the property. A tentative completion date was not announced.

